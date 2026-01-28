New PS5 Firmware Update Released to End January 2026, Here’s What It Does

A new firmware update for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles has today been pushed out by Sony around the globe. Typically, most new PS5 updates don’t tend to do very much. Other than improving the overall performance and stability of the console, it’s rare to see new features added to the platform. As such, it’s a bit of a surprise that this new PS5 update to close out January 2026 has actually added two new quality-of-life features that should make its usability a bit better than before.

Downloadable right now, PS5 firmware version 26.01-12.60.00 has added a pair of new upgrades that should make social elements of the console better than before. One of these new additions is the option to implement read receipts, which will allow other PS5 users to know when their messages have been seen. The second feature then allows players to jump immediately into games that their friends are playing from the Welcome Hub. Other than this, Sony has also improved the performance and stability of the PS5 and PS5 Pro as we’ve come to expect with all updates like this.

You can find the full patch notes for this new PS5 update right here:

You can now jump directly from the Friends Activity widget in your Welcome Hub to the games your friends are playing.

You can now turn on read receipts to show other players when you’ve read their messages. To turn on your read receipts, go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Privacy > View and Customize Your Privacy Settings. Under Communication and multiplayer, set Show read receipts to other players on PS5 and PlayStation App to Allow. This feature will be rolled out gradually, and some users will be able to use it when the system software update is released.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

Moving forward, a much more important update for PS5 consoles should be coming shortly. Specifically, this update will look to improve PS5 Pro consoles and the PSSR technology at the center of the platform. Sony hasn’t yet announced when this patch for PS5 Pro will go live, but reports have claimed that it could roll out by March.

If this update is truly right around the corner, we could learn more about it at PlayStation’s first State of Play for 2026. Recent rumors claim that this State of Play will happen in February, potentially on February 12th, to be specific. As such, if we learn more about this upcoming PS5 console update at this event, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

