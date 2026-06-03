5 Best PS4 Survival Games That Still Hold Up Today

Over the last decade or so, the survival genre has become one of the most popular genres in gaming. Developers have latched onto that success and put out tons of great games. The issue for some players is that, until relatively recently, many of the best games only came out on PC. Thankfully, that tide has started to change recently, but if you want to check out some of the classics on the PlayStation 4, your options are somewhat limited. That doesn’t mean there aren’t phenomenal games, but you’ll want to be careful you don’t pick up something bad.

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Here are the five best PS4 survival games that still hold up today.

5) Minecraft

Image Courtesy of Mojang

Minecraft didn’t start the survival craze, but it absolutely popularized it. In fact, it’s still one of the most important games in the world despite launching its alpha version in 2009. The hit survival crafter officially launched in 2011 and came to the PlayStation 4 in 2014. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last decade, you’ve probably played Minecraft, but it’s still worth shouting out for this list.

Simply put, this many players can’t be completely wrong. Minecraft might not be as oppressive as most of the other games on this list, but if you want to have a fun time building a base and protecting it from monsters, there isn’t an easier entry point. It’s also still getting notable updates and is easy to play online, making it a slam-dunk pick for PS4 players.

4) Don’t Starve

Image courtesy of Klei Entertainment

Don’t Starve hit a few years after Minecraft, but instantly captured its own massive fanbase. Granted, nothing in the genre competes with Minecraft, but Don’t Starve is still a huge hit for developer Klei Entertainment. It launched on the PS4 a year later, giving Don’t Starve its first console port. Since then, it’s come to several other systems, but PlayStation’s fourth console is where it started life outside of the computer.

If you want to take things up a notch from the family-friendly gameplay of Minecraft, Don’t Starve is the pick. It’s much more difficult thanks to perma-death, more challenging monsters, and a less forgiving resource economy. Plus, there’s an upcoming quasi-sequel called Don’t Starve Elsewhere that updates the core gameplay with brand-new visuals and mechanics.

3) The Long Dark

The Long Dark spent several years in early access before finally launching in 2017. Unlike the games discussed above, this one hit consoles the same day it launched on PC. The Long Dark takes players to the Canadian wilderness and asks them to survive the punishingly cold environment. There’s a story mode that’s great for new players, but the real draw is survival mode.

There, players have to manage body temperature, hunger, injuries, and fatigue. Several deadly animals are roaming around the large map, and getting frostbite or breaking a bone are all too common. This is a survival game that’ll test most players, especially if you kick the difficulty up to misery mode, which feels almost impossible. The developers are currently working on a sequel, Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2, which will hopefully release in early access in 2026.

2) Subnautica

Subnautica took players to the ocean floor of an alien world, proving that what lurks below can be just as deadly as anything on the ground. As you build up your underwater base, you’ll need to manage your hunger, thirst, and oxygen, while watching out for all of the aggressive lifeforms that call the water home.

It is a completely different experience from most games in the genre, and isn’t recommended for anyone who couldn’t go into the ocean for months after seeing Jaws. Subnautica has a similar effect, causing players to constantly race back to their base when a new monster rears its head. The team at Unknown Worlds Entertainment released a sequel in 2026. It’s currently in early access, but it’s shaping up to be another solid survival game.

1) Grounded

Grounded is the most recent game on this list. The survival game from Obsidian Entertainment launched in 2022 and came to PlayStation consoles in 2024. With that in mind, you might argue that it’s not worth including on a list of “games that still hold up,” but it is worth saying that it’s one of the best survival games you can play on the PS4.

The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-like story puts you into the shoes of characters who have been shrunk down to the size of ants. You’ll need to find a way to survive the rigors of the backyard while protecting yourself from all kinds of insect enemies. Thankfully, you can bring a few friends to make it more manageable. Like many games on this list, there’s a sequel that’s currently in early access but is only available on PC and Xbox Series X/S at this point.

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