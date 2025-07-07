PS4 Exclusive From Sony Just Removed From PlayStation Store Without Warning

A PS4, Sony first-party exclusive — which is to say a PS4 exclusive game that Sony published and owns — has been removed from the PlayStation Store, leaving PlayStation fans no option to buy the game. And right now, there has been zero communication from Sony on the matter. So far, the game has been yanked from the US PlayStation Store, the UK PlayStation Store, and the European PlayStation Store. It is currently available on the Japanese PlayStation Store though, which makes the situation are the more strange.

The PS4 game in question is Entwined, which was released back in 2014 by developer Pixelopus and PlayStation. For those that don’t know, the former was a California-based studio owned by Sony that it shut down back in 2023. Before this though, it put out Entwined in 2014 and then Concrete Genie in 2019. The latter remains available on the PlayStation Store, but the former does not.

When Entwined was first released on June 9, 2014, it was only on PS4, however, Sony did end up bringing it to PS3 and PS Vita as well. If you didn’t know this game existed is because it came and went with little fanfare. It did not sell well, and it was not received well either, as evident by its 59 on Metacritic. To this end, the overwhelmingly majority of PlayStation fans will never notice that it is gone, but even so this is not a good precedence to establish.

Those who already own the game will continue to own the game, and can play it as desired. Those that don’t own it though now have no option to purchase it. That said, it is currently available via PS Plus Extra, though if this delisting is not an error then this will presumably change soon.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this development in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. There is no overt licensing or multiplayer servers that would force Entwined from sale so it is unclear what this is the result of other than an error. If it is an error though, it is a very rare error, which means this explanation also unlikely.

