Huge New PS4 PlayStation Store Sale Offers Over 1,000 Discounts

Sony Interactive Entertainment loves saving PlayStation gamers money. The proof? It’s back with yet another sale, and this time it’s packing the biggest sale of 2019 so far. Titled “The Great Indoors Sale,” the new PlayStation Store promotion is exactly what it advertises: a way to keep you indoors for the rest of your life. And to achieve this, it’s offering over 1,000 discounts on PS4, PS3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR games. There’s even a healthy slab of DLC add-ons discounted as well.

As you would expect from the amount of discounts, The Great Indoors Sale has a little bit of something for everybody. But not only is there a wide variety of genres represented, but different price-points as well. Even if you only have $10 to spare at the moment, there’s still a considerable amount of options here.

Anyway, you can find the whole sale for yourself by clicking right here. A lot of the discounts aren’t as deep you’d see in some smaller sales, but there’s still only a few that are in the dreaded 10-15 percent off range. In fact, most seem to hover around 20-40 percent off, but some do dip into the 75 percent and over range.

In other words, if you’re looking for a specific game on sale, there’s a good chance it will be here, but it may not be at the the lowest price-point ever. But if you’re looking to bulk up your library with a lot of great games in one go, then this sale is certainly going to be for you.

Personally, I can’t recommend enough picking up The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for just $16, which is a killer price for one of the best games on PS4 and one of the best role-playing games of all-time.

