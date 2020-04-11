10 Best PS4 Game Deals on The PlayStation Store Right Now

Need some new PlayStation 4 games? Well, you’ve clicked on the right link. Right now there’s a massive new PlayStation Store sale. At the moment of publishing, the sale is live, but it’s unclear how much longer it will remain live. In other words, if you haven’t peeped its best deals, well, again, you’ve clicked on the right link. The new PlayStation Store has nearly 500 discounted items, including games and DLC. Thta’s a lot of deals, but not all of these deals are worth your time.

That said, below you can check out the deals that are worth your time. In other words, below you will find 10 games and 10 great deals on the PlayStation Store. Further, you will find trailers for each game, links to each PlayStation Store listing for each game, a price point, and information about how much the game usually costs.

Of course, if you don’t see anything you like, be sure to peep the aforementioned sale at the top of the article. There’s plenty of other great deals worth jumping on.

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE (2019’s Most Underrated Game)

Pitch: “Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

Price: $19.99 (Normally $50)

DEATH STRANDING (Cheapest Price Yet)

Pitch: “Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Price: $29.99 (Normally $60)

METAL GEAR SOLID V (Classic for Dirt Cheap)

Pitch: “Taking place nine years after the events of MGSV: Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakes from a nine year coma. The game resumes the story in 1984, with the Cold War still as the backdrop, which continues to shape a global crisis. Snake’s journey takes him into a world where he is driven by a need for revenge and the pursuit of a shadow group, XOF.”

Price: $3.99 (Normally $60)

JOURNEY TO THE SAVAGE PLANET (New 2020 Release)

Pitch: “Journey to the Savage Planet in an upbeat first-person adventure game set in a bright and colorful alien world filled with weird and wonderful creatures. As an employee of Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the 4th Best interstellar exploration company, you are dropped onto an uncharted planet deep in a fictitious, far away corner of the universe. Launched with high hopes but little equipment and no real plan, your job is to explore, catalog alien flora and fauna and determine if this planet is fit for human habitation. Onward to adventure! Good luck – and mind the goo!”

Price: $17.99 (Normally $30)

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER (Cheapest Price Yet)

Pitch: “A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire.”

Price: $35.99 (Normally $60)

UNTIL DAWN (One of PS4’s Best Horror Games for Cheap)

Pitch: “Only Your Choices Determine Who Survives Eight friends are trapped together on a remote mountain retreat, and they aren’t alone. Gripped by dread, with tensions running high, they must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece. Play as each of the eight characters and experience fear like you never have before. Every decision you make in your terrifying search for answers could mean the difference between life and death, but for whom? Your actions alone will decide who survives Until Dawn.”

Price: $9.99 (Normally $20)

KINGDOM HEARTS ALL-IN ONE PACKAGE (Everything You Need)

Pitch: “In an effort to stop another Keyblade war, Sora, Donald and Goofy set off on a new journey to fend off the encroaching darkness. The story of KINGDOM HEARTS unfolds across many Disney worlds, featuring many famous Disney characters. In the final instalment in the Xehanort saga, KINGDOM HEARTS III, all-new awe-inspiring Pixar worlds are added into the mix.”

Price: $29.99 (Normally $99.99)

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY ULTIMATE EDITION (Everything You Need)

Pitch: “Write your epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in a world shaped by your choices. Get powerful gear, two new stories across six episodes in the season pass, and Assassin’s Creed III Remastered for 4K and HDR upon its release.”

Price: $29.99 (Normally $119.99)

DAYS GONE (Cheapest Price Yet)

Pitch: “Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live.”

Price: $19.99 (Normally $39.99)

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT COMPLETE EDITION (The Only Game You’ll Ever Need)

Pitch: “The most awarded game of 2015! Become a monster slayer for hire and embark on an epic journey to track down the child of prophecy, a living weapon capable of untold destruction. The Complete Edition includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, all 16 DLCs, and 2 Expansion Packs: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine.”

Price: $14.99 (Normally $50)

