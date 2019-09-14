New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Offers Huge Savings on Three Popular Series

Over on the PlayStation Store sale, Sony Interactive Entertainment has series’ discounts not for one, not two, but for three different popular franchises. More specifically, PS4 gamers can currently get installments in the Devil May Cry, Final Fantasy, and Metal Gear Solid series on the cheap. In addition to this, the PlayStation Store is currently hosting a special promotion featuring some of the best discounts it has had so far this year. You can find more on that sale here. That said, if you’re interested in potentially copping some games from the aforementioned three series, well here’s what you need to know.

It’s currently unclear how long these series’ sales will be live, but presumably they will leave the store when it resets with new discounts and promotions on Tuesday. So, if you see something that catches your eye, make sure to get on it quick. Anyway, without further ado, here are some of the great Devil May Cry, Final Fantasy, and Metal Gear Solid sales going on right now, including Metal Gear Solid V for just $5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Devil May Cry 5 — 40 percent off — $36

Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition — 40 percent — $42

Devil May Cry HD Collection — 40 percent off — $18

DmC: Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition — 65 percent off — $14

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition — 70 percent off — $7

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT — 50 percent off — $15

Final Fantasy VII — 30 percent off — $11

Final Fantasy IX — 30 percent off — $15

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — 40 percent off — $30

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition — 50 percent off — $25

Final Fantasy VX Royal Pack — 50 percent off — $7

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition — 50 percent off — $15

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades — 50 percent off — $5

Final Fantasy XV Season Pass — 50 percent off — $7

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD — 50 percent off — $10

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — 40 percent off — $15

World of Final Fantasy — 50 percent off — $12

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeros — 80 percent off — $4

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — 75 percent off — $5

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience — 50 percent off — $10

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection — 75 percent off — $10

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you picked or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.