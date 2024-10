Massive New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Features Over 500 “Double Discounts”

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a brand-new PlayStation Store Sale featuring over 500 discounts. The bulk of these discounts are for PS4, but there are some PS3 and PlayStation Vita sales sprinkled in there as well. The gimmick of the new sale is “double discounts,” which offers additional savings for PlayStation Plus members. As for the content of the sale, it’s mostly smaller digital-only games, but there are some bigger games for dirt cheap.

As always, you can find the entire sale — in its entirety — for yourself right here. That said, if you don’t have time to sift through over 500 games yourself, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, you can find a curated list of the most notable sales (note: the first listed price in italics is its normal sale price, the second price in bold is its price point for PlayStation Plus members, and the third price is its usual price when not on sale).

Videos by ComicBook.com

11-11: MEMORIES RETOLD $17.99 $5.99 $29.99

$29.99 ACCEL WORLD VS. SWORD ART ONLINE $35.99 $11.99 $59.99

$59.99 AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL $39.99 $29.99 $49.99 (2019 game)

$49.99 (2019 game) ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG $2.79 $1.59 $3.99

$3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA $2.79 $1.59 $3.99

$3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: MS. PAC-MAN $2.79 $1.59 $3.99

$3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN $2.79 $1.59 $3.99

$3.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 – REVOLUTION EDITION $24.79 $9.99 $39.99

$39.99 BATTLEFIELD 4 $12.39 $4.79 $19.99

$19.99 BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE $12.39 $4.79 $19.99

$19.99 BLACK DESERT: STANDARD EDITION $22.49 $14.99 $29.99

$29.99 BLACK THE FALL $10.49 $5.99 $14.99

$14.99 BORDERLANDS: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $16.86 $11.23 $22.49

$22.49 BRAWLOUT $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 BURNOUT PARADISE HD $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE $14.99 $9.99 $19.99

$19.99 CARS 3: DRIVEN TO WIN $25.99 $11.99 $39.99

$39.99 CASTLEVANIA REQUIEM SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT & RONDO OF BLOOD $14.99 $9.99 $19.99

$19.99 CITIES: SKYLINES – PREMIUM EDITION 2 $48.99 $27.99 $69.99

$69.99 CONTROL $50.99 $41.99 $59.99 (2019 game)

$59.99 (2019 game) COSMIC STAR HEROINE $8.99 $2.99 $14.99

$14.99 DEAD OR ALIVE 6 $47.99 $35.99 $59.99

$59.99 DEAD RISING $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 DEAD RISING 2 $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 DEAD RISING 2 OFF THE RECORD $12.99 $ 5.99 $19.99

$19.99 DEAD RISING 4: FRANK’S BIG PACKAGE $29.99 $19.99 $39.99

$39.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED $17.09 $4.49 $29.99

$29.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 4 SPECIAL EDITION $16.24 $7.49 $24.99

$24.99 DIGIMON STORY: CYBER SLEUTH – HACKER’S MEMORY $35.99 $11.99 $59.99

$59.99 DIGIMON WORLD NEXT ORDER $35.99 $11.99 $59.99

$59.99 DIRT RALLY 2.0 $38.99 $17.99 $59.99

$59.99 DMC DEVIL MAY CRY: DEFINITIVE EDITION $26.79 $13.99 $39.99

$39.99 DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $25.99 $11.99 $39.99

$39.99 DRAGON’S CROWN PRO $16.99 $13.99 $19.99

$19.99 DRAGON’S DOGMA DARK ARISEN $22.49 $14.99 $29.99

$29.99 FE $12.39 $4.79 $19.99

$19.99 FORGOTTON ANNE $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 GOD EATER 2: RAGE BURST $35.99 $11.99 $59.99

$59.99 GOD EATER 3 $41.99 $23.99 $59.99

$59.99 GOD EATER: RESURRECTION $11.99 $3.99 $19.99

$19.99 GRAVEL $23.99 $7.99 $39.99

$39.99 GREEDFALL $42.49 $34.99 $49.99 (2019 game)

$49.99 (2019 game) GRID LAUNCH EDITION $50.99 $41.99 $59.99 (2019 game)

$59.99 (2019 game) HITMAN GO: DEFINITIVE EDITION $4.79 $1.59 $7.99

$7.99 INJUSTICE 2: LEGENDARY EDITION $41.99 $23.99 $59.99

$59.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION $34.99 $19.99 $49.99

$49.99 JUST CAUSE 3 $12.39 $4.99 $19.99

$19.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE $22.49 $14.99 $29.99

$29.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS $11.99 $3.99 $19.99

$19.99 LARA CROFT GO $5.99 $1.99 $9.99

$9.99 LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER $19.49 $8.99 $29.99

$29.99 LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 LEGO JURASSIC WORLD $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 LEGO THE INCREDIBLES $34.11 $15.73 $52.49

$52.49 LEGO WORLDS $19.49 $8.99 $29.99

$29.99 LETTER QUEST REMASTERED $6.49 $2.99 $9.99

$9.99 LIFE IS STRANGE COMPLETE SEASON $11.99 $3.99 $19.99

$19.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM COMPLETE SEASON $10.19 $3.39 $16.99

$16.99 MAD MAX $12.39 $4.79 $19.99

$19.99 MARVEL VS CAPCOM: INFINITE – STANDARD EDITION $24.79 $9.99 $39.99

$39.99 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA RECRUIT EDITION $19.49 $8.99 $29.99

$29.99 MEGA MAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY BUNDLE $49.79 $40.19 $59.99

$59.99 MEGA MAN LEGACY COLLECTION $10.49 $5.99 $14.99

$14.99 MEGA MAN LEGACY COLLECTION 1 & 2 COMBO PACK $22.49 $14.99 $29.99

$29.99 MEGA MAN LEGACY COLLECTION 2 $14.99 $9.99 $19.99

$19.99 MEGA MAN X LEGACY COLLECTION $14.99 $9.99 $19.99

$19.99 MEGA MAN X LEGACY COLLECTION 1+2 $29.99 $19.99 $39.99

$39.99 MEGA MAN X LEGACY COLLECTION 2 $14.99 $9.99 $19.99

$19.99 MEGAMAN 11 $22.49 $14.99 $29.99

$29.99 METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE $14.99 $9.99 $19.99

$19.99 METAL GEAR SURVIVE $20.99 $11.99 $29.99

$29.99 MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 MORTAL KOMBAT XL $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 MOSS (VR) $22.49 $14.99 $29.99

$29.99 MOUNT & BLADE: WARBAND $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 MXGP3 $23.99 $7.99 $39.99

$39.99 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 3 FULL BURST $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 2 $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 NARUTO: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 NEED FOR SPEED $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 NI NO KUNI: WRATH OF THE WHITE WITCH $39.99 $29.99 $49.99

$49.99 NIDHOGG $10.49 $5.99 $14.99

$14.99 NIDHOGG 2 $10.49 $5.99 $14.99

$14.99 OKAMI HD $14.99 $9.99 $19.99

$19.99 ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD $35.99 $11.99 $59.99

$59.99 ONE PIECE UNLIMITED WORLD RED $23.99 $7.99 $39.99

$39.99 ONIMUSHA: WARLORDS $15.99 $11.99 $19.99

$19.99 PAC-MAN 256 $2.99 $0.99 $4.99

$4.99 PAC-MAN CHAMPION EDITION 2 $8.44 $3.89 $12.99

$12.99 PEGGLE 2 $8.99 $5.99 $11.99

$11.99 PUYO PUYO CHAMPIONS $6.99 $3.99 9 $9.99

9 $9.99 RED FACTION GUERRILLA RE-MARS-TERED $17.99 $5.99 $29.99

$29.99 RESIDENT EVIL $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 0 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 4 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 5 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 6 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD $17.39 $14.99 $19.99

$19.99 RESIDENT EVIL CODE VERONICA X (PS2) $11.29 $7.49 4 $14.99

4 $14.99 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION $34.19 $8.99 $59.99

$59.99 SEA OF SOLITUDE $16.99 $13.99 $19.99 (2019 game)

$19.99 (2019 game) SEGA GENESIS CLASSICS $22.49 $14.99 $29.99

$29.99 SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION $17.09 $4.49 $29.99

$29.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II $16.24 $7.49 $24.99

$24.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE EDITION $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 STELLARIS $29.99 $19.99 $39.99

$39.99 STREET FIGHTER V $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 STREET FIGHTER: 30TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION $29.99 $19.99 $39.99

$39.99 SUPER BOMBERMAN R $27.99 $15.99 $39.99

$39.99 SUPERHOT $17.49 $9.99 $24.99

$24.99 SURVIVING MARS $20.09 $10.19 $29.99

$29.99 SWORD ART ONLINE RE: HOLLOW FRAGMENT $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 THE BARD’S TALE IV: DIRECTOR’S CUT $27.99 $15.99 $39.99

$39.99 THE COUNCIL $4.89 $2.79 $6.99

$6.99 THE DISNEY AFTERNOON COLLECTION $12.39 $4.99 $19.99

$19.99 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV $27.99 $15.99 $39.99

$39.99 THE LEGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME $12.99 $5.99 $19.99

$19.99 THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME $32.49 $14.99 $49.99

$49.99 THE SINKING CITY $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 (2019 game)

$59.99 (2019 game) THE SURGE 2 $50.99 $41.99 $59.99 (2019 game)

$59.99 (2019 game) THIEF $11.39 $2.99 $19.99

$19.99 THREE FOURTHS HOME: EXTENDED EDITION $6.49 $2.99 $9.99

$9.99 TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION $17.99 $5.99 $29.99

$29.99 TONY HAWK PRO SKATER 5 $38.99 $17.99 $59.99

$59.99 TORCHLIGHT II $16.99 $13.99 $19.99

$19.99 TROPICO 6 $50.99 $41.99 $59.99 (2019 game)

$59.99 (2019 game) ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $17.49 $9.99 $24.99

$24.99 UNRAVEL TWO $14.99 $9.99 $19.99

$19.99 WARRIORS OROCHI 4 $44.99 $29.99 $59.99

$59.99 WILD GUNS: RELOADED $13.99 $7.99 $19.99

$19.99 WRECKFEST $35.99 $31.99 $39.99 (2019 game)

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.