The PlayStation Store Just Got a Surprise Upgrade

The PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5 has received a new update that has given it a slight upgrade. From the PS3 era, the PlayStation Store has come a way long thanks to constant revision and updates. And as the digital games market grows, and erodes away at the physical games market, we expect the PlayStation Store only to get more and more advance and more and more attention from Sony. That said, while Sony is great at updating the PlayStation Store, it is not so great at communicating the changes and improvements it has made.

To this end, over on Reddit, PS5 users were surprised to learn that Sony quietly updated the PlayStation Store to increase the number of games that can be wishlisted. Previously, the limit for this was 100 games. Now, PS4 and PS5 users can wishlist up to 188 games on the PlayStation Store.

When exactly this change was made, why it was made, and why Sony didn’t say anything about it, we don’t know. Unfortunately, the cap of 188 still comes nowhere near what can be done on other digital storefronts. For example, on Steam you can wishlist 1000s of games. That said, PS4 and PS5 users appreciate the upgrade, which nearly doubled the amount of games that can be wishlisted.

“Finally,” writes one PlayStation fan of the news. The limit was pretty dumb. Adding another few lines of text wouldn’t add GB’s to the servers.” Meanwhile, another fan adds: “Thank goodness.”

If Sony provides any insight or information on this new change we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Of course, this begs the question what else has been changed with the PlayStation Store that users just haven’t discovered yet?

