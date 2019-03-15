New PS4 PlayStation Store Sale Offers EA Games For Dirt Cheap

Sony Interactive Entertainment is back with yet another sale on the PlayStation Store, and this time it’s showed up with Electronic Arts. That’s right, this week the PlayStation Store announced that for a limited-time it will be offering most of EA’s catalogue from this generation at some pretty great prices. From sports games like FIFA 19 and Madden NFL 19, to single-player delights like Dragon Age: Inquisition, to big multiplayer titles like Battlefield V, the sale has a little bit of somethin’ for everybody. There’s even some great indie titles available if your wallet is really hurting, like Unravel Two and Fe.

In addition to some PS4 sales, there’s also some PS3 sales thrown in the mix for some of EA’s more notable titles from last-gen. Additionally, there’s some bundles featured as well, which offer you even further discounts.

Unfortunately, for those looking to hopefully pick up Anthem on the cheap, it’s not featured. And this is pretty normal, the game just released, so you wouldn’t expect it to already be on sale. However, given the bumpy ride it’s had continuously since launch, I wouldn’t blame you for being hopeful it would.

Anyway, rather than list out every single sale, here’s a rundown of what’s notable:

Battlefield V – $29.99

Battlefield 4 – $4.99

Madden NFL 19 – $14.99

EA Sports UFC 3 – $13.19

FIFA 19 – $19.79

NHL 19 – $19.79

The Sims 4 – $7.99

A Way Out – $17.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda – $7. 49

Need for Speed Payback – $9.99

Need for Speed $4.99

Need for Speed Rivals – $4.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $4.99

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Unravel Two – $4.99

Unravel – $4.99

Fe – $4.99

Star Wars Battlefront II Ultimate Edition – $4.99

If any of these titles tickle your fancy, then here’s the link to the sale, which includes 66 total discounts. You can’t go wrong with many of the titles listed above, but I especially recommend the likes of Titanfall 2, Fe, Dragon Age: Inquisition, A Way Out, Burnout Parade Remastered, Battlefield 4, and Unravel Two if you have someone to play it with.

