New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Offers Ubisoft Games For Dirt Cheap

Ubisoft is one of the biggest and best game makers in the industry. Each year it releases multiple big games, and over time has established some of the most prolific IP in the industry, such as: Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

That said beyond an indie release here and there, its games tend to take a toll on your wallet with their AAA $60 launch price-point. And as a result, sometimes it’s best to wait until its games go on sale. And if you’re a PlayStation gamer, there’s never been a better time to pick up some Ubisoft games then right now, as the French company has teamed up with Sony Interactive Entertainment for a special Ubisoft sale on the PlayStation Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are some of the highlights of said sale:

Far Cry 5 — $15 — Save 75 percent

Far Cry 4 — $12 — Save 75 percent

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — $13.49 — Save 55 percent

Far Cry Primal — $10 — Save 80 percent

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $10 — Save 80 percent

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $12.49 — Save 75 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins — $19.79 — Save 67 percent

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — $9 — Save 75 percent

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $15 — Save 50 percent

Assassin’s Creed Unity — $12 — Save 60 percent

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands — $14.99 — Save 75 percent

Tom Clancy’s The Division — $9.99 — Save 80 percent

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — $12.49 — Save 75 percent

In addition to more general game sales, there’s also a plethora of discounts on various special editions of the above-listed games, extra good value bundles, and different add-ons and season passes for the above games as well.

It’s a pretty good sale with prices that match deep retail discounts, which isn’t always the case on the PlayStation Store.

Of this bunch, I can’t recommend checking out the Far Cry series enough. While Far Cry 5 was a little lukewarm, Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 are classics, especially the former. And with Far Cry New Dawn out next Thursday, it seems like the perfect time to check out the series if you haven’t.

Anyway, if any of these games tickle your fancy, check out the whole sale right here. And of course feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up.