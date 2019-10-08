New PlayStation Store Warner Bros. Sale Discounts Some of PS4’s Best Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new PlayStation Store sale in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, discount a batch of PS4 games published by the latter, including Batman, Mortal Kombat, Hitman, LEGO, and Middle-earth. Given the sale is specific to Warner Bros. means the discounts are only 60 deep, and there’s a good amount of DLC and add-ons padding out the offering. That said, there’s still some very great deals to be had for PS4 gamers.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, below, you can find a curated list of the notable discounts, if you don’t have time or the desire to sift through the entire promotion yourself. Of course, like always, the listed is organized in alphabetical order.

Batman: Arkham Collection — $18 — Save 70 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight – A Matter of Family — $3 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight – Catwoman’s Revenge — $1 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight – GCDP Lockdown — $1 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight – Harley Quinn Story Pack — $1 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight – Red Hood Story Pack — $1 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion — $ 5 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass — $10 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Return to Arkham — $8 — Save 60 percent

Cars 3: Driven to Win — $20 — Save 50 percent

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Hitman 2 — $21 — Save 65 percent

Hitman 2 Expansion Pass — $16 — Save 60 percent

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition — $24 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham — $6 — Save 70 percent

LEGO City Undercover — $9 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Harry Potter Collection — $6 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Jurassic World — $6 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $6 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $6 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $6 — Save 70 percent

LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game — $15 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $6 — Save 70 percent

LEGO The Incredibles — $30 — Save 50 percent

LEGO Worlds — $9 — Save 70 percent

Mad Max — $5 — Save 75 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $20 — Save 60 percent

Mortal Kombat 11 — $36 — Save 40 percent

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack — $24 — Save 40 percent

Mortal Kombat XL — $6 — Save 70 percent

The LEGO Movie Video Game — $6 — Save 70 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the new sale or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What games did you pick it up?