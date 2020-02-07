PlayStation Store Reveals New PS4 “Deal of the Week”

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Store’s new “Deal of the Week.” And for the opening week of February, PlayStation is not only discounting many of 2019’s greatest PS4 games, but it’s offering a limited-time deal on the latest Star Wars game: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC last November. More specifically, the digital storefront is offering up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $52.49, which is 25 percent off its normal price of $70.

In addition to a copy of the game, this version of the single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars experience comes with a crimson BD-1 skin, a crimson Mantis skin, a digital art book, and “director’s cut” behind-the-scenes videos that feature over 90 minutes of footage from the making of the game at Respawn Entertainment.

As always, these deals are only available on a weekly basis, so if this one tickles your fancy, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later. Or, if you can hold out a bit longer, wait until it goes deeper on sale later this year.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about why it’s considered one of the better games of 2019, courtesy of a snippet from our official review of the game:

“Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive.”

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.