Today Is Your Last Chance to Get This PS4 and Xbox One Game for Free

Today is your last chance to get a freebie on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, today is the last day you can grab Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 on the house, courtesy of Bandai Namco. After today, the game will -- on all platforms -- will return to its normal price of $13. The game, which was made free to encourage gamers to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, has been 100 percent free since late last month.

While the game will return to its normal, full price tomorrow, if you download it now, not only do you get to play the game for free, but you get to keep it. In other words, this is not a free trial or a free demo. It's a free download. Once the game is downloaded, it's yours to play as much or as little as you want.

"People around the globe are doing their part to change their life and workstyles in order to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," said an official statement that accompanied the original announcement. "Here at Bandai Namco Entertainment, we have put into action initiatives to support and safeguard the health of our employees, their families, and friends, as well as our customers, vendors, and our communities... As such, we will be sending our beloved goodwill ambassador, Pac-Man, into everyone’s homes by making Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 available for free."

In addition to PC, PS4, and Xbox One, the game is also available on Nintendo Switch, however, for whatever reason, it was never made free on the Nintendo platform.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 debuted back in 2016 via Bandai Namco and one of its internal studios. Upon release, the game was received warmly by consumers and critics alike, garnering a Metacritic score that ranged from 77 to 80, depending on the platform. Below, you can read more about the title:

"Featuring eye-popping 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level," reads an official blurb about the title. "Make up to four ghost trains for maximum chompage! New modes include Score Attack and an Adventure Mode with fast fleeing fruit, big bad bosses, ridiculous remixed rules, and more!"

