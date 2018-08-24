You Can Still Get the PlayStation 4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition Console

As expected, the PlayStation 4 Pro 2TB 500 Million Limited Edition Console landed last night on Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy, and mayhem ensued. If you were lucky enough to snag one, congratulations! You will probably turn a tidy profit on eBay. However, if you missed out, there is still hope. It seems as though Target didn’t launch the console last night. At the time of writing, the Target listing is live and tagged as “coming soon”. On that note, it doesn’t seem as though Walmart has chimed in yet either. UPDATE: The consoles went live on Target and Walmart and sold out in seconds. UPDATE 2: B&H has not launched their stock as of 11:35 am EST – it might be your last chance!

Keep tabs on those links because the console could drop at any time. When it does, it will probably sell out in the blink of an eye. You might want to check in on the Amazon link as well in the unlikely event of a restock.

If you are unfamiliar, the console is Sony’s way of celebrating 500 million PlayStation systems sold. It’s a limited edition of only 50,000 units, and features 2TB of space and a gorgeous translucent blue shell. The bundle will also include a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, PlayStation Camera, and Vertical Stand.

Keep in mind that if you miss out on the console and you can’t afford the markups, you can still get a piece of the action because the 500 Million edition of the DualShock 4 and the Gold Wireless Headset were still up for grabs on Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy at the time of writing. They function the same as the standard controller and headset, only the translucent blue shell.

Reservations for the console on eBay will set you back well over $1000 at the moment, but the price is likely to increase dramatically once all of the consoles have shipped and the copper plate serial numbers are confirmed. PlayStation notes that a few “extra special” serial numbers exist that commemorate important events in the history of PlayStation. These numbers include 09995 (U.S. Launch Date of the original PlayStation – September 9th, 1995), 01115 (U.S. launch date of PS4 – Nov. 15, 2013) and 01013 (U.S. launch date of PS VR – Oct. 13, 2016).

