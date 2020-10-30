More PS4 Games Confirmed to Not Be Backwards Compatible on PS5

✖

A few more games have joined the ranks of the PlayStation 4 titles that won’t be backwards compatible on the PlayStation 5. Ubisoft listed nine more products that won’t be backwards compatible on the new console with each of those titles not originally found on the list of 10 incompatible PlayStation 4 games Sony shared a while back. This makes for 19 total titles that won’t be backwards compatible on the PlayStation 4 which isn’t too bad considering how many games there are but is still a higher number than originally expected.

More than half of the games listed by Ubisoft are Assassin’s Creed titles, though one of them is a collection with a few others included. The PlayStation 4 games from Ubisoft that won’t work on the new console are Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia, Risk, Star Trek Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within, and Space Junkies.

If you’re not playing any of those games and never had an interest in them, you’ve got nothing to worry about assuming you’re planning on upgrading to the PlayStation 5. For those who do have and have enjoyed these games, you’ll want to hang onto your PlayStation 4. For Xbox One users making the jump to the Xbox Series X or Series S, all of the games mentioned above will still be backwards compatible on the new consoles without issue.

The 19 PlayStation 4 titles that won’t work on the PlayStation 5 can be found below for those who missed the initial list.

PlayStation 4 Games Not Backwards Compatible on the PlayStation 5

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe's Diner

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia

Risk

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Werewolves Within

Space Junkies

Aside from not having full backwards compatibility across all its games on the PlayStation 5, Ubisoft is making efforts to bridge the gap between the generations through its Ubisoft Connect service. The new Ubisoft program will offer cross-progression between games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising so that you can keep playing those games and others without pause if you move to a different platform.