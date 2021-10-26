Xbox Losing Popular Exclusive Game to PS4 and PS5 According to New Leak

According to a new leak, an Xbox console exclusive is shedding its console exclusivity and coming to PS4 and PS5. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S don’t have many compelling exclusives, of either the outright or console exclusive variety. This generation, it looks like that will change. Just in the next two months, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite will release, and so far, both look and sound excellent. However, in the meantime, it looks like Xbox is losing one of its more popular console exclusives.

Back in 2020, Danish team Ghost Ship Games and published by Coffee Stain Publishing released Deep Rock Galactic, a cooperative first-person shooter that has been played by millions to date and boasts a very solid 85 over on Metacritic. At release, the game was only available via PC and Xbox One, and this hasn’t changed, though it’s playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. And at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from either aforementioned party about this changing, however, the rating board in Taiwan that rates games for release in the region has rated the game for PS4 and PS5.

What does this mean? Well, it means the game is not only coming to PS4 and PS5, but seemingly coming to both PlayStation consoles soon, as ratings like this usually happen when a game is nearing release. On rare occasion, rating boards will make mistakes and rate a game for the wrong platform, but this is rare, especially compared to how often it reliably leaks games and ports.

“Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!”

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. For now, this has to be categorized as a leak, which means it should be taken with a grain of salt.

