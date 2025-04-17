Mario Kart World’s Drive-Thru Serves Up New Feature

One of the most interesting new additions to Mario Kart World is the new item, Dash Food. Players can find Dash Food at drive-thrus scattered across the various courses, such as Yoshi’s Diner. Dash Food looks different than normal Item Crystals and its vibrant colors make it easy to spot. Food not only provides a helpful boost during a race, but it also unlocks new outfits for characters in Mario Kart World. This will depend on what type of food you collect and what character you are racing as. These drive-thrus are one of the many new exciting features in Nintendo’s Mario Kart World for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Drive-thrus are all over the map in Mario Kart World. They can be encountered throughout races, in between Grand Prix courses, and more. Collecting and using the item gives both a speed boost and an outfit. Once you have collected the outfit, it is permanently unlocked and can be selected from the character select screen. Players should collect Dash Food whenever they spot it to get every outfit.

Mario Kart World Dash Food.

There are many unique Dash Food items. Players can find sushi, burgers, pizza, chips, and so much more. The Mario Kart series is known for its unlockables and Mario Kart World is adding another with Dash Food.

With numerous characters to choose from and multiple types of Dash Food, there are so many cute and cool outfits to unlock in Mario Kart World. The addition of the open-world free roam, interconnected tracks, and Knockout Tour were already enough to make this the biggest and best entry in the series, but Dash Food makes it a piece of cake.

What do you think of Dash Food and the unlockable outfits in Mario Kart World? Do you have a favorite outfit yet? Let us know in the comments below!