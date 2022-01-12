PS4 Stock Reportedly Increasing Due to PS5 Shortage

The PlayStation 5 is the video game console from Sony that millions of customers around the globe currently want but can’t seem to find due to ongoing shortages. While Sony itself is trying its best to keep up with that demand, it simply hasn’t found a way to do so in the first year of the next-gen console being available. To offset this ongoing struggle, though, it seems that Sony has now decided to continue making the PlayStation 4 longer than it previously intended.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Sony has decided that it will continue to produce new PS4 consoles throughout 2022 as a means of giving customers another option when it comes to buying a PlayStation platform. The report in question states that Sony had previously planned to “discontinue assembly” of the PS4 at the end of last year. However, because the PS5 continues to be so scarce, it seems that Sony quickly changed its mind on this matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In total, one million new PS4 units are now said to be getting manufactured over the course of this year in the pursuit of alleviating the ongoing PS5 shortage. And while those who are looking to buy the PS5 might not opt to pick up a PS4 instead, this decision is one that Sony seems to think will help bridge the gap until the PS5 is easier to acquire.

As a whole, this move actually makes a fair amount of sense, especially when looking at Sony’s upcoming slate of games. Titles such as Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok might be identified with the PS5 first and foremost, but they will also be coming to PS4 as well. With this in mind, it seems logical for Sony to continue to extend the lifespan of the PS4 perhaps a bit longer than it may have planned for.

Do you think that this move from Sony to make even more PS4 consoles will help when it comes to PS5 shortages? And when do you think the PS4 might be officially discontinued? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.