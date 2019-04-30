14 New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games To Play In May

April wasn’t the most memorable month in terms of new releases. We got Mortal Kombat 11 and Days Gone, but nothing else super noteworthy. May is basically just more of April in this regard. There aren’t probably any Game of the Year contenders releasing in May, but there’s a lot of solid releases, including some potential indie darlings. What’s appealing about May’s releases is there’s a little bit of somethin’ for everyone. There’s horror, strategy, open-world mayhem, even a kart racer. Sometimes months are just packed with the same type of games, but not May.

Anyway, without further ado, here are 14 new releases that you should peep on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Note: only new releases (including remasters and remakes) are included. Ports aren’t included, nor are games that are already available on other platforms. Note Two: Early Access games are also not included. Note Three: this is not an extensive list of releases by any means, however, it’s in order of release date.

Shakedown: Hawaii

“Shakedown: Hawaii fuses open world action and empire building. Build a ‘legitimate’ corporation by completing open world missions, acquiring businesses, sabotaging competitors, “re-zoning” land, and shaking down shops for protection money. You are the CEO, and questionable subsidiaries, hidden service fees, misleading ads, and fine print are your super power.”

Release Date: May 7

Platforms: PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC, and PS Vita (also eventually coming to 3DS)

A Plague Tale: Innocence

“Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

Release Date: May 14

Platforms: PS4, PC, and Xbox One

Rage 2

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Release Date: May 14

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

“You are elite sniper Karl Fairburne, parachuted into Berlin amidst the Germans’ final stand. Your mission is to prevent Nazi V2 rocket technology falling into the hands of the Red Army. You must aid key scientists keen to defect to the US, and terminate those who stand in your way. Stealth is key as you find yourself trapped between two desperate armies in a race against time. Master authentic weaponry, stalk your target, fortify your position, set up the shot, and use your skill, patience and cunning to achieve the mission.”

Release Date: May 14

Platforms: Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

No trailer or overview provided. Includes Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania: The Adventure, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Kid Dracula, Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge, Super Castlevania IV, and Castlevania Bloodlines.

Release Date: May 16

Platforms: PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Observation

“Observation is a sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M. Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station’s control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself.”

Release Date: May 21

Platforms: PS4 and PC

Team Sonic Racing

“Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing. Race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Take control of your racing style – Choose from 3 distinct character types and unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.”

Release Date: May 21

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One

American Fugitive

“American Fugitive is a modern take on classic sandbox action offering a new 3D top-down open-world single-player experience.

“Welcome to Redrock County, a sleepy American town with a booming criminal underbelly.You take the role of Will Riley. No angel for sure – but not a killer. Yet the cold-blooded murder of your dad is the crime they locked you up for. Fuelled by grief and a burning desire for vengeance, you’ll bust out of jail intent on finding the real culprit.”

Release Date: May 21 (PS4 and PC), May 23 (Switch), May 24 (Xbox One)

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch

Total War: Three Kingdoms

“Total War: Three Kingdoms is the first in the multi award-winning strategy series to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Combining a gripping turn-based campaign game of empire-building, statecraft and conquest with stunning real-time battles, Total War: Three Kingdoms redefines the series in an age of heroes and legends.”

Release Date: May 23

Platforms: PC

Blood & Truth

“Put on your PlayStation VR headset and ready yourself for hard-hitting action in the gritty and glamorous London underworld. You are elite Special Forces soldier Ryan Marks, on a desperate mission to save his family from a ruthless criminal overlord.”

Release Date: May 28

Platforms: PlayStation VR

Layers of Fear 2

“Layers of Fear 2 is a first-person, psychological thriller, horror video game with an emphasis on exploration and story. Players control a Hollywood actor who heeds the call of an enigmatic director to take on the lead role in a film shot aboard an ocean liner.”

Release Date: May 28

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

PixARK

“Welcome to PixARK, a vast, wild world filled with vicious dinosaurs, magical creatures and endless adventure! To survive in this mysterious land, you must tame creatures both ferocious and cuddly, craft high-tech and magical tools, and build your own base out of cubes.”

Release Date: May 31

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One

Trover Saves the Universe

“Wonderful. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. Does that make any sense? You following me on this? Well, either way…only you and Trover can track this son of a b**** down, so you can get your dogs back, save the universe, and then beat your little ringle shnluders off together…IF you know what I mean. :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: (to be clear, not talking about masturbation here.)”

Release Date: May 31 (PS4) and June 4 (PC)

Platforms: PS4 (PlayStation VR support) and PC

Draugen

“The year is 1923. You play Edward Charles Harden, an American traveler who’s come to Norway to find his missing sister. But you’re not alone: at every step of the way, Edward’s accompanied by his ward, Lissie; a gregarious, independent and enigmatic young woman. Together, you must explore this scenic coastal community — nestled amongst the fjords and mountains of rural Norway — in your search for Edward’s sister, and unearth the darkness that lies beneath the picturesque surface.”

Release Date: Sometime in May

Platforms: PC (PS4 and Xbox One releases coming later this year)

