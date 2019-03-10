PS4 Trophy List For ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Revealed

Less than two weeks remain until fans will be able to get their hands on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which means those used to From Software‘s offerings are gearing up to take down every boss imaginable. That said, players who will be enjoying the title on PlayStation 4 can now take a gander at the trophy list they’ll be facing in the very near future.

Reddit user DeftonesBandPSN recently shared images of the trophy list for all to take in. All in all, there will be 34 trophies, 18 of which are Bronze. 11 trophies are Silver, four of them are Gold, and the remaining one, of course, is Platinum.

Before getting to the list, it is worth noting that there are slight spoilers within the trophy list itself, as it potentially reveals all of the bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. That said, here are the trophies that you can obtain on PS4:

Platinum – Sekiro – All trophies have been unlocked.

Gold – Man Without Equal – Defeated all bosses

Gold – Ashina Traveler – Traveled to all areas of the game

Gold – Master of the Prosthetic – Upgraded all Prosthetic Tools to their limit

Gold – Height of Technique – Acquired all skills

Silver – All Prosthetic Tools – Acquired all Prosthetic Tools

Silver – All Ninjutsu Techniques – Acquired all Ninjutsu Techniques

Silver – Peak Physical Strength – Upgraded Vitality and Posture to their limit

Silver – Ultimate Healing Gourd – Fully upgraded the “Healing Gourd”

Silver – Immortal Severance – Attained the “Immortal Severance” ending

Silver – Purification – Attained the “Purification” ending

Silver – Dragon’s Homecoming – Attained the “Return” ending

Silver – Shura – Attained the “Shura” ending

Silver – Sword Saint, Isshin Ashina – Defeated “Sword Saint Isshin Ashina”

Silver – Master of the Arts – Grasped the inner mysteries of any combat style

Silver – Lazuline Upgrade – Used Lapis Lazuli to upgrade any tool to its limit

Bronze – Revered Blade – Received the “Kusabimaru” from Kuro

Bronze – Shinobi Prosthetic – Acquired the Shinobi Prosthetic

Bronze – Memorial Mob – Encountered the Memorial Mob

Bronze – Resurrection – Returned from the dead using “Resurrection” for the first time

Bronze – Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa – Defeated “Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa”

Bronze – The Phantom Lady Butterfly – Defeated “Lady Butterfly”

Bronze – Genichiro Ashina – Defeated “Genichiro Ashina”

Bronze – Guardian Ape – Defeated the “Guardian Ape”

Bronze – Guardian Ape Immortality Severed – Used the Mortal Blade to sever the Guardian Ape’s undying

Bronze – Folding Screen Monkeys – Caught the Folding Screen Monkeys

Bronze – Great Shinobi – Owl – Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl”

Bronze – Father Surpassed – Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl” at the Hirata Estate

Bronze – Corrupted Monk – Defeated the “Corrupted Monk”

Bronze – Gracious Gift of Tears – Defeated the “Divine Dragon” and obtained the “Divine Dragon’s Tears”

Bronze – Isshin Ashina – Defeated “Isshin Ashina”

Bronze – Demon of Hatred – Defeated the “Demon of Hatred”

Bronze – Great Serpent – Defeated the “Great Serpent”.

Bronze – Great Colored Car – Defeated the “Great Colored Carp”.

As can be seen in the PS4 trophy list for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, there appears to be at least 13 bosses that players will go toe-to-toe with during their playthrough. That is, of course, unless some of them are optional like in previous IPs out of From Software.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to arrive on March 22nd for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about the trophy list for the upcoming From Software adventure? Do you believe this will prove to be a difficult journey? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

