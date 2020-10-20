PlayStation Releases Video Featuring One Second From Every Game That Defined the PS4

PlayStation has released a delightful new video this week that claims to feature one second from "nearly" every single video game that defined the PlayStation 4's generation. More specifically, PlayStation UK's PlayStation Access cobbled the excellent new video together, and with nearly four minutes of footage, there are plenty of video games included.

All of the usual suspects are included, of course. It's fairly easy to spot the likes of God of War and The Last of Us Part II in the mix. Others fly past with less of an impact, and only so many get dialogue featured. It's particularly nice to see the likes of Persona 5 and the Danganronpa franchise included. I, personally, have a sneaking suspicion that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is included more than once, but that might just be me.

1 second from nearly every game that's defined the #PS4 generation. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZdXgO0RnbL — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) October 19, 2020

Given the proximity to the release of the next-gen consoles, you can likely expect more of this sort of retrospective from the likes of PlayStation and Xbox, among others. The time of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as kings of the hill is nearly finished, but it was a relatively long generation full of technical and critical marvels. There's plenty to celebrate, and it's hard to imagine that either company won't take every opportunity to do so.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the PlayStation 5 so far? Are you still planning on picking up a next-gen console this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!