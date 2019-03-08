Sony’s Foot-Dragging On PS4 and Xbox One Cross-Play Is A Choice, Says Developer

Sony Interactive Entertainment is finally coming around on console cross-play, but not very willingly. In fact, at the moment of publishing, only a handful of games currently support the feature. And while Sony insists adding cross-play comes down to the developers, some developers have chimed in saying it actually comes down to Sony.

That said, speaking to GamingBolt, CEO Of Void Studios, Luiz Aguena, is hopeful cross-play will be a hallmark feature of next-generation, but if it’s going to be, he and his team haven’t been filled in on it.

“As a developer I can’t say for sure, we need to see first something official and do a few tests on it, for now we can only speculate what the next-gen consoles will offer to the players and developers,” said Aguena. “Speaking as a player though, I would love to play with my friends independently of our platform choice.”

Speaking to this current generation of systems, Aguena notes that Sony’s reluctance to fully pull back the curtain on cross-play is very much a choice, and if it’s a permanent one, that it will need to do something else to satiate fan demands for the feature.

“It’s a choice and if it is not something temporary they must bring something to supply this request of the players,” said Aguena. “In any case we think cross-play is a great idea for all the players.”

Aguena is the latest developer who suggests that Sony is stymieing cross-play for whatever reason, which again, goes against its own claims.

As for why Sony is hesitant to embrace the cross-play future, it probably has something to do with the fact that’s currently the market leader, and universally embracing cross-play helps its competition more than helps it.

However, like PSN name changes, Sony being last to cross-play and dragging its feet every step on the way there has caused substantial PR hits, and so I wonder at what point it’s worth continuing to stall on the feature.

