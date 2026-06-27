New Avatar Legends Trailer Reveals Year One Battle Pass Characters & Must-Have Pre-Order Bonus

The highly anticipated new Avatar: The Last Airbender fighting game is almost here. Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game releases on July 23rd for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And by all accounts, it’s shaping up to deliver on fan expectations. Now, ahead of its full release, pre-orders are officially live. Naturally, that comes with a shiny new trailer that shows off even more of what the game has to offer. And it wouldn’t be a pre-order trailer without a few bonuses for those who secure their copy early.

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The latest Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game trailer shows off the game’s starting roster of 12 characters in action. But it also reveals the game’s pre-order bonuses and the first wave of new fighters that will be added with the Year One DLC. If you weren’t already excited for this game, this latest trailer will probably get you there. The pre-order bonus is absolutely a must-have, and the roster of new characters is basically perfection. And if your favorite is missing, you’ve got a chance to vote on that fifth new character to make it right.

Avatar Legends Reveals Year One Battle Pass with the Perfect Lineup

Courtesy of Gameplay Group, Skydance, and Paramount Games

In the latest trailer, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game shows off its 12-character starting roster in action. But more importantly, we get a look at the pre-order bonuses and the first wave of new post-launch fighters. Anyone who pre-orders the upcoming game will get a very necessary Samurai Appa skin, plus exclusive character colors and early beta access to the game from July 2nd to July 5th. They will also be able to vote on the final character that comes to Avatar Legends with its first battle pass.

Speaking of the battle pass, the pre-order trailer also reveals four of the five characters that will be added with the first DLC. The fifth will be decided by a player vote, so there’s still a chance to make sure your personal favorite comes to the game sooner rather than later. When the first battle pass launches, the following new characters will arrive on the battlefield:

Bolin

Lin Bei Fong

Ty Lee

Uncle Iroh

Player-Voted Character TBD

If Uncle Iroh and Ty Lee couldn’t be there at launch, I’m at least happy to see they’re on the way soon. If you already have big feelings about which character needs to join that lineup, you can pre-order the game to make your voice heard in the battle pass vote.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Pre-Order Details & Bonuses

Alongside the big Battle Pass reveal, we’ve got the full details for pre-orders, including editions and pricing. But before I dig into the full pre-order details, you can check out the Avatar Legends pre-order trailer for yourself below:

Play video

If that trailer has you ready to jump in on day one, you can pre-order the Standard or Deluxe Editions to get the bonuses and ensure you’re ready to go on July 23rd. The Standard Edition is priced at $29.99 on all platforms and will include the base game, plus pre-order bonuses.

As for the Deluxe Edition, that will run you $49.99 and includes the base game, digital art book, soundtrack, unique HUDs, and the Year 1 Pass DLC. Pre-orders are available now on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to secure that Samurai Appa skin immediately.

Will you be pre-ordering Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

