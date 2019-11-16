PS4 and Xbox One Release Free Demo of Best-Selling 2019 Game

One of 2019’s best-selling games is now available to try for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. More specifically, Square Enix has released a free demo of Kingdom Hearts III on both Xbox One and PS4, via the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store, respectively. The announcement was made at X019 in London, and for a moment it looked exclusive to Xbox One, but that’s not the case. As for the demo itself, it contains two stories: one from the opening of the game that features the introduction of Olympus and another that features roughly the first half of the Toy Box adventure. As you can see, it’s a small slither of the game, however, Square Enix has confirmed that save data from at least the former story can be transferred to the full version of the game.

Again, it’s important to note this is just a demo. In other words, it’s a free trial that lets you play specific parts of the game. You can play these parts as much as you’d like, but to play the entire game, you will need to cop in full. Luckily, the game is going to be on sale virtually everywhere in just a few weeks thanks to Black Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At #X019 in London, #KingdomHearts Executive Producer Ichiro Hazama announced we’re releasing a free #KingdomHearts III demo on #Xbox One today, and we can confirm that it’s also out on #PS4. Share your love for the series with your friends, and ask them to try the demo now! pic.twitter.com/QtQ6cPqOFD — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 14, 2019

In other related news, yesterday Square Enix also announced it’s bringing two Kingdom Hearts games to Xbox One sometime next year, allowing Xbox gamers to experience more of the acclaimed series.

Kingdom Hearts III is available for PS4 and Xbox One.

“To say Kingdom Hearts III has plenty to live up to would be putting it lightly,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Its prolonged development period pushed fans to rally behind its release, and support for Sora has reached an all-time high. The hype for the game would mean one serious fall from grace should Kingdom Hearts III disappoint, but the game lives up to those expectations and then some.