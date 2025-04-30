Borderlands 4 Gameplay Trailer Highlights Major Changes to Combat

Borderlands 4 has gotten a brand new gameplay trailer that highlights some of the major changes coming to the new game. Borderlands is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, having been a breakout hit when it began back in 2009. Its unique art style, Mad Max-esque world with more eccentric humor and violence, and co-op mayhem made it a massive game during the Xbox 360/PS3 era. This was a time when co-op games were really taking off thanks to online play and Borderlands was one of the prime examples of what these kinds of games could be. Now, 16 years later, the series is still going strong and finding ways to innovate with Borderlands 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the years, we have gotten multiple Borderlands games across the mainline series and through spin-offs. Telltale took a crack at the Borderlands universe with Tales from the Borderlands, Gearbox tried its hand at something completely different with Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, and we had the ill-fated Borderlands movie last year. While they haven’t all worked the same way the core series has, it has been interesting to see the creative team behind the game try to experiment with the franchise and offer new opportunities for storytelling. However, nothing really beats a mainline Borderlands game.

Borderlands 4 Gets New Gameplay Trailer

As such, Borderlands 4 will release later this year and we have the first real gameplay trailer. There have been a few glimpses at the game already, but we got a real deep dive via this trailer and the PlayStation State of Play centered around the game. It looks like Borderlands 4 is going to up the ante in a lot of ways by not only having a ton of guns, but also how you play. It seems like movement and interactivity with the environment will play a larger role than ever before as the trailer highlights sliding, verticality, and being able to throw/push objects like explosive barrels around to fling them at enemies. You can take a look below.

Play video

Ultimately, it looks like a huge step up from past Borderlands games. Borderlands 4 is also expected to be more open than previous games, but still isn’t classified as an “open-world” game. Whether it will satisfy fans remains to be seen, but it looks like a great game that will have combat sections that have plenty of enemies to kill. It seems like Gearbox may have taken some cues from the recent Doom games for this new release and will be applying it to Borderlands 4 in a big way.

Borderlands 4 will release on September 12th for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch 2, and PC.