Big PS4 and Xbox One Multiplayer Game Free-to-Play For Limited Time

For a limited time, one of the most popular multiplayer games on PS4 and Xbox One is free-to-play. More specifically, Electronic Arts has revealed from November 1 to November 3, the latest installment in Battlefield — Battlefield V — is free-to-play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Origin Store. The free trial is part of the game’s larger ongoing Battlefest, and according to EA, it’s a chance for “newbies to experience the thrills of all-out war and playing the objective – and for existing players to beef out their team by inviting friends.”

Content wise, this trial doesn’t grant complete access to the game. Rather, it allows players to play Chapter 5: War in the Pacific and all the game’s multiplayer. That said, it’s important to remember this isn’t a free download, just a free trial. So, after November 3 clocks out, you won’t be able to play the game anymore unless you buy it. However, your progress will carry over if you do decide to cop the title in full.

Join the War in the Pacific with this week’s free weekend trial.https://t.co/EWEswxcnli#Battlefield V pic.twitter.com/pvxupFaaNh — Battlefield V (@Battlefield) November 1, 2019

“Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Experience all-out multiplayer with your squad in the vast Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or take on single player War Stories. As you fight in epic, unexpected locations across the globe, enjoy the richest, most immersive Battlefield yet. Now also includes Firestorm – Battle Royale, reimagined for Battlefield.”

As you may know, earlier this week, EA announced that there will be no new Battlefield releasing next year, however, development has seemingly begun on a Battlefield game for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, which we have a release window for.

As you may know, earlier this week, EA announced that there will be no new Battlefield releasing next year, however, development has seemingly begun on a Battlefield game for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, which we have a release window for.