Sony Confirms Next PlayStation, New Details Possibly Leaked

Next generation talk continues to be a hot topic with even publishers themselves discussing what’s next on the gaming horizon. With both the PlayStation 5 and the codenamed Xbox Scarlet looming closer and closer, the team over at Sony are committed to what comes next.

Sony’s Kenichiro Yoshida sat down with the Financial Times recently to discuss what comes next for the brand and though he didn’t go into a whole lot of detail, he did mention that the next generation is “necessary.”

Yoshida-san told the publication, “At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware.” He declined to comment on whether or not the rumored ‘PlayStation 5’ title would stick or if they were going to go the Xbox route and name it something out of left-field.

According to a recent leak on Resetera, it’s also said that the next generation will have the ever-growing esports arena in mind as well. “Sony has also been slow to embrace the surging potential for esports, a market based around a global audience estimated at 167m that watch online streams of professionals playing games at the highest level.”

The post continued, “Industry analysts believe that Sony will be keen to rectify that through its next console, by ensuring that its machines are deemed powerful enough to host top level esport events.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the division responsible for PlayStation, said it was considering various options to strengthen its position in esports, which it sees as an effective way to encourage users to play a game for a longer period of time and to enhance the social role of games.”

From previous leaks we’ve also learned that Sony is considering backwards compatibility for its next console, as well as some incredible fan-made concept art. You can learn even more about what the next wave of platforms will potentially offer with our Community Hub right here.

What do you hope to see from the 'PlayStation 5'? Any features that you feel should have been added long before now?