PlayStation’s DualSense Edge Controller Just Got Even Better

Sony just made its DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5 even better than before. Released at the end of this past year, the DualSense Edge was Sony’s first high-end controller that it had made for PS5. Despite coming in at a $200 price, we found the Edge to be without question the best controller that one could get on the latest PlayStation console. Now, nearly one year after its launch, Sony has pushed out another big upgrade for the gamepad, this time aimed at its functionality on PC.

In a new update to the PlayStation Accessories app on PC, Sony has made it so that DualSense Edge owners can now fine-tune how the controller works on the platform. All of the same functions that the Edge has on PS5 such as custom profiles, stick sensitivity, and button layouts can now be overhauled on PC thanks to this patch. It’s worth noting that while other DualSense controllers are compatible with PC, this slate of customization options is only available to those with the Edge.

Starting today PC gamers can unleash the full customizable power of the DualSense Edge controller directly on their computer.



With the PlayStation Accessories app, customize the controller’s settings and update its firmware directly from your Windows PC: https://t.co/QoPFGu8qC7 pic.twitter.com/FQHNkkfbSf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 27, 2024

This update to the DualSense Edge is fantastic for a number of reasons. For starters, it allows buyers to get that much more out of the controller on PC compared to just PS5. Beyond this, though, it further entrenches Sony as a company that is looking to actively support the PC space. While the company has brought over many of its big exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima in recent years, more recently, it’s been looking to implement some new hardware accessories on the platform. Earlier in August, Sony released an adapter for PlayStation VR2 headsets that would let the device work seamlessly on PC. With this release and the new update for the DualSense Edge, it’s clear that Sony wants to make the PC its home just as much as the latest PlayStation console.

How do you feel about this upgrade that the DualSense Edge has now received for PC? And is this update going to prompt you to purchase a DualSense Edge controller if you haven’t done so already? Let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.