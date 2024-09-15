PS5 DualSense Controllers Get Big New Upgrade, But Not For Everyone
Only certain PS5 consoles can use the DualSense's new charging feature.
Sony has pushed out a great new update to all PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers, but it's one that not all PS5 owners will be able to take advantage of. Over the course of the PS5's lifespan, Sony has continued to routinely release new firmware updates for the console that add new features and improve various aspects of the hardware. Oftentimes, these updates also tend to impact the DualSense controllers as well, which has happened once again with the platform's latest patch. Unfortunately, the newest improvement to the PS5 controller is one that most likely won't be able to use for themselves.
Within recent days, PS5 system update version 24.06-10.00.00 went live and brought with it adaptive charging functionality for DualSense controllers. If you're unaware of what adaptive charging is, it means that the PS5 console will now only charge controllers while in rest mode as much as is needed to max out the DualSense controller's battery life. Once the controller is charged, the PS5 console will stop funneling power to the DualSense, which will allow the hardware to save power.
The only caveat with this feature, though, is that it's solely tied to the "slim" PS5 consoles. Just released at the end of 2023, the latest version of the PS5 is smaller in stature and is designed a bit differently in some key ways. Clearly, one of those changes in its design allows for adaptive controller charging while the base PS5 console does not. Given that the PS5 Slim has only been out for less than a year, this means that most owners of the latest PlayStation console likely won't be able to use adaptive charging for themselves. Hopefully, though, it will be available in the upcoming PS5 Pro, which launches in November.
To get a full look at everything that this new PS5 controller update does, you can check out the full patch notes from Sony right here:
PS5 Controller Patch Notes
- Adaptive charging for your controller is now available for when your PS5 (CFI-2000 model group) is in rest mode.
- Adaptive charging allows the duration of power supply during rest mode to adjust depending on how much battery your controller has left, helping save power.
- To use adaptive charging, go to Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode, and then select Supply Power to USB Ports > Adaptive.
- Adaptive charging is supported on the PS5 CFI-2000 model group, using the USB Type-C port. Adaptive charging works with the DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and Access controller.
- After your PS5 enters rest mode, if a controller isn't connected, the power supply to the USB port will stop after a certain period of time.
