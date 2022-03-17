PlayStation Makes Two Upgrades to PS5 Controller

PlayStation has made a couple of upgrades to the PS5 DualSense controller that have flown under the radar. More specifically, alongside the release of the new “Starlight Blue,” “Nova Pink,” and “Galactic Purple” controllers it looks like Sony made an upgrade to the triggers of the DualSense and a possible upgrade to the analog sticks, the latter of which is the weakest part of the PS5 controller, not because of its design, but because the design quickly deteriorates, leaving PlayStation 5 users with stick drift. That said, if you notice any slight differences between your new blue, pink, or purple PS5 controller compared to your red, black, or white DualSense controller, it’s because there’s a slight difference.

The discovery comes the way of YouTuber TronicsFix, who revealed in a tear-down video for the three new controllers that they have thicker springs in the triggers (0.3mm rather than 0.25mm), which means they should be more durable. This is an undeniable upgrade.

Another change involves the analog sticks, though right now it’s unclear what the consequences of the change are. A big problem with the PS5 controller is stick drift, so it’s possible this change somehow addresses this problem, but if it does, it’s not clear how. Right now, the only thing that can be confirmed is the analog sticks are different. Below, you can check out this difference for yourself (the sticks on top are the new ones):

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if these changes have been made to new models of the white, black, and red versions of the controller. You’d assume these versions have the improvements, but as a customer, there’s going to be no way to tell if you’re buying one of these new models or an old model, which means if you’re in the market for a new PS5 controller, you should probably go with either the blue, purple, or pink version.

Of course, if any more information about these changes surfaces from official or unofficial sources, we will be sure to update the story with what you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, click here.