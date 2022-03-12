Free PlayStation Plus Game Causing Issues for Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers over on Reddit have relayed word that there are issues with one of March’s free PS Plus games. In other words, you may want to be careful downloading it. For the month of March, PS Plus subscribers are being treated to a very strong lineup of games topped off with a bonus fourth game in the form of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode for 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. Most PlayStation Plus subscribers are going to instantly claim this bonus freebie, however, if you haven’t already, you may want to hold off depending on how much your future plans include the PS5 version of Ghost of Tsushima.

More than one PlayStation Plus subscriber has revealed that after downloading Ghost of Tsushima: Legends through PlayStation Plus, the upgrade from the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima to the PS5 Director’s Cut version was made unavailable, which of course would mean rather than get the PS5 version for $10, they would have to fork over the full asking price for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is obviously an error, and at the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if it’s been fixed. That said, it has been revealed that the matter can be solved through PlayStation Support, though, right now, there’s no guarantee of this. The user behind the original post revealed in an update that PlayStation Support was able to help them remedy the issue, but if PlayStation Support is anything, it’s inconsistent. So, until we have more information about whether or not this issue has been completely resolved, it may be best to avoid claiming Ghost of Tsushima: Legends through PlayStation Plus if you plan on upgrading your PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima to the Director’s Cut on PS5.

This problem is a byproduct of PlayStation’s complicated upgrade system for its games. While many developers and publishers are offering free upgrades from PS4 to PS5, PlayStation is locking these upgrades for its own games behind $10 paywalls.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest on both the PS4 and PS5, as well as the latest on PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, and PlayStation VR — click here.