PS5 Exclusive Destruction AllStars Gets New Trailer

PlayStation today revealed a new trailer for the upcoming video game Destruction AllStars that highlights the various characters in the video game from developer Lucid Games. You might recall that Destruction AllStars was delayed from the launch of the PlayStation 5 late last year to instead launch this coming February for the next-gen console and as part of PlayStation Plus for two months, and the new trailer gives a better idea of what to expect from the multiplayer video game when it does go live.

While Destruction AllStars certainly looks to be doing its own thing, it's hard not to compare what we've seen with previously released video games. The vehicles and characters look to have taken notes from successful titles like Twisted Metal and Apex Legends while the actual gameplay is strongly reminiscent of what Rocket League might look like if it were a destruction derby instead of a giant soccer match.

Sixteen over-the-top competitors battle for international fame in Destruction AllStars, coming to PS5 and PlayStation Plus next month: https://t.co/VPzGG2Nxqb pic.twitter.com/caisSAveQb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 21, 2021

"Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers," the official description of Destruction AllStars reads in part. "Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe."

Destruction AllStars is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 in February 2021, where it will be part of the free PlayStation Plus offerings for two months. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

