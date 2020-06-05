New Date for PS5 Event Will Be Revealed Soon

✖

A new date for the recently postponed PS5 event will be shared soon. News comes way of Sony itself, which updated the description of the "PS5 - The Future of Gaming" video with not just word that the event has been postponed, but that it will "be in touch with a new date soon." How long "soon" is anyone's best guess, but this is the first and only update Sony has provided since the event got put on hold for the ongoing protests in the United States and around the world over racism, police brutality, and the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

To most PlayStation fans, "soon" implies sometime later this month or early July at the latest, but at this point, it's easy to imagine "soon" being much longer. In fact, it's easy to imagine that Sony doesn't have a new date yet. After all, how can you settle on a date with everything like it is right now?

If the PS5 is releasing this holiday season, like Sony keeps on insisting it is, then the PlayStation makers will need to turn out this event sooner rather than later. Not only does Sony need to reveal the console and its games, but word is this event will be followed by additional events later in the year. In other words, the longer this initial event gets pushed, the further the following events get pushed as well.

That said, as Sony said when it postponed the event, now isn't the right time to celebrate or reveal a new console:

"We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4th," said PlayStation at the time. "While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration, and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

