New PlayStation 5 Patent Offers Best Look Yet at the PS5 Dev Kit's Weird Design

An official and new PlayStation 5 patent has surfaced online, providing our best look at the PS5 dev kit's weird design yet. According to the patent, Sony Interactive Entertainment filed for it back in November 2019, but it wasn't published today. Hence why it's only now that's making the rounds. And unfortunately, the patent is only for the dev kit, not the actual consumer console, which will look different, though, for now, it remains to be seen just how different it will look.

In addition to revealing a great look at the dev kit and its various components, the patent also reveals a smattering of details about the console. For example, it reveals there are six fans built within, which of course is coupled with a lot of ventilation. Of the six fans, three of them are on one side of the console, while the other three are on the other side.

There's also large heatsink on the left side, which is balanced with the power supply on the right side. Meanwhile, as we already knew, it boasts an odd V-shaped design, which is different than the blocky dev kits we are used to seeing. That said, it's important to remember, not only are dev kits designed to be the utmost functional for developers, but to be stacked.

(Photo: WIPO)

Again, it's important to remember this is the PS5 dev kit, not the PS5 console that will go on sale later this year. The consumer version of the PS5 will likely look nothing like this, though there has been some scuttlebutt here and there claiming it will share a similar V-shaped design.

What's obvious though is that cooling and ventilation is very important to Sony this generation. Not only is the devkit designed with ventilation in mind, but current reports are saying the PS5 consumer console features an advanced cooling system as Sony aims not to repeat the heating and ventilation issues of the PS4.

