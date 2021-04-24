PS5 Exclusive Launch Title Seemingly Heading to PS4

✖

It looks like one of the PlayStation 5's biggest launch titles could soon be coming to the PlayStation 4 as well. The game in question is that of Godfall, which is developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox. Although the game was one that was thought to be exclusive to next-generation hardware, it seems like it could now be coming to the previous PlayStation console as well.

The way in which Godfall has seemingly been found to be heading to PS4 comes from PEGI, the European board that rates video games. Over on the PEGI website recently, the listing for Godfall was altered and now is said to be coming to PlayStation 4 as well. Although the date that is seen next to the supposed PS4 version of the game is incorrect, the fact that an iteration for this console has appeared as a whole is quite interesting.

At this point in time, Counterplay Games hasn't said anything publicly about whether or not Godfall will be coming to PS4 or not. As such, it's important to not expect this to definitely be something that will happen in the future. That being said, leaks of this type that tend to appear on ratings websites often prove to be accurate in the long run.

It's also worth mentioning that Godfall could be coming to other platforms in the near future as well. Within the past month, we have heard additional reports that the action loot-based title will also be heading to Xbox Series X. Although an exact release date hasn't been provided for when this could happen, a launch at some point within the next few months does seem likely. This also lines up with what we know about the game's exclusivity to PS5, which was only slated to last for about six months.

At this point in time, Godfall is still only available to play on PS5 and PC. If the game does end up coming to other platforms in the future, however, we'll likely start to hear more about it from Counterplay Games soon enough.

So what do you think about this development? Would you like to see Godfall head to PS4? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.