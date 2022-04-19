Marvel’s Spider-Man Developer Reveals New Details on PS5 Multiplayer Game

Insomniac Games, which is the studio perhaps best known for its work on Marvel’s Spider-Man, is in the midst of developing a new multiplayer game for PlayStation 5. This information on its own is something that we have known for quite some time now as Insomniac announced the initial work on this project last year. However, since that announcement, news on this PS5 title has fallen entirely silent for the most part. Luckily, some brief new details have come about today.

On social media this afternoon, Insomniac’s Shaun McCabe put out a public call letting people know that the company is currently looking to hire more people to work on this multiplayer project. Details about the game itself were still incredibly sparse, but the job listing itself seemed to imply that development is still in the very early stages. Specifically, the listing said that Insomniac is looking for a candidate that will be “responsible for helping us build a world-class team for a new multiplayer game.” Considering that Insomniac is still simply building the team that will eventually develop this game, it seems like we shouldn’t expect to learn more about it for a long time.

.@insomniacgames is looking for a Senior Gameplay Manager to help us build a world-class engineering team for our new multiplayer project!https://t.co/W43KkwtWou pic.twitter.com/UNmL46H8oz — Shaun McCabe (@shaun_mccabe) April 19, 2022

So what could this multiplayer game from Insomniac end up becoming? Well, that obviously remains to be seen, but one insider has suggested in recent months that it could be tied to Marvel. Insomniac Games has a great relationship with Marvel as it is given their work on Marvel’s Spider-Man and the forthcoming Marvel’s Wolverine. Marvel itself is also said to be interested in creating a multiplayer project of some sort, which means that it could be looking to partner with Insomniac once again. All of this is just conjecture, however, so take this idea with a grain of salt.

Regardless of what this multiplayer game is, one thing we do know with certainty is that Insomniac is poised to release Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at some point in 2023. Further details on that game have yet to come to light, but there's a great likelihood that we'll learn more in the coming months.