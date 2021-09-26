New Marvel Multiplayer Game for PS5 Rumored to Be in Development

A new multiplayer game that is set within the Marvel universe is rumored to be in development for PlayStation 5. Although details of this supposed project are quite scarce, this would represent yet another Marvel Games collaboration with Sony to go alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Wolverine, both of which are currently in the works at Insomniac Games. And while it’s hard to know at the moment whether or not this new Marvel title will end up being real, the idea on paper seems to make sense.

News of this supposed Marvel multiplayer comes by way of Nick Baker, who is an industry insider that has shared accurate information in the past. On the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, which Baker co-hosts, he explained that he has been told from a lone source that a Marvel multiplayer title of some sort is currently being developed. Baker stressed that there were some additional details on the game that he wasn’t at liberty to share but he did say he believes that the project as a whole, if it is real, would be exclusive to PlayStation 5.

Adding his own conjecture to the mix, Baker theorized that Insomniac Games could once again be the studio in question that is working on this Marvel project. While Insomniac is already quite busy developing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine, Baker seems to have more information about the project than he publicly revealed that makes him believe that this is the studio that could make the game. However, he made sure to specify that this is purely his own best guess about who could be developing it.

In a general sense, to see Marvel Games begin to dip its toes into the realm of multiplayer would be somewhat logical. As Marvel has continued to ramp up its efforts in the video game space over the past couple of years, it has primarily focused on collaborating with studios for single-player projects. In turn, Marvel has also started to widen the number of genres that it is looking to explore, which is perhaps most easily seen with 2K’s upcoming release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. With this in mind, it would stand to reason that Marvel Games would want to begin exploring the multiplayer space at some point. And since the company already has such a great relationship in place with Sony, making such a game exclusive to PS5 also wouldn’t be a huge shock.

So what do you think about the possibility of seeing a multiplayer Marvel game come to PS5 in the future? And what would you even want such a game to look like? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.