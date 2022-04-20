Next PS5 Game From Naughty Dog May Not Be The Last of Us or Uncharted

A new PlayStation rumor, if accurate, has leaked the very first details on a new game from Naughty Dog, the developer best known for The Last of Us and Uncharted, but a developer that may finally be dipping its toe in new waters after making nothing but Uncharted and The Last of Us games since 2005, which is the last time it releases a Jax and Daxter game. Naugty Dog has confirmed it currently has three projects in the works, which leaves the door open for it work on something new, but so far it’s not talking about these mystery projects. A new rumor is though, and it claims the decorated studio is working on a brand new IP.

The rumor comes the way of Oops Leaks over on Twitter, and unfortunately, it’s not brimming with details. What is disclosed is that it’s a single-player game set in a fantasy setting and that it’s currently in full production. The leaker also notes that Neil Druckmann is not involved. For those that don’t know: Neil Druckmann is the co-creator, writer, and creative director behind The Last of Us series, and also the creative director behind Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. He’s one of the biggest names in the industry, but also a slightly divisive name, largely due to The Last of Us Part 2, which despite being critically acclaimed, had its fair share of critics.

Recently, Naughty Dog has developed a reputation for drawn-out development, however, it used to crank out games. This is to say, it’s hard to predict when this game could release, especially without knowing how far along in production it is. A safe estimate would be two to four years. That said, take not only this estimate with a grain of salt, but the rumor itself. This is not official information and like anything, it’s subject to change. For what it’s worth, we’ve heard rumblings of a new IP being in the works at Naughty Dog ourselves. These rumblings were about a year ago though.

