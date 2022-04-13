PlayStation Releases Disappointing PS4 Update

PlayStation has released a rather disappointing PS4 update, and by disappointing, we mean it does next to nothing, or at least if it does, Sony doesn’t relay what this is. If you boot up your PS4 today, you will be greeted with a mandatory 400 MB system software update, dubbed 9.51. According to the official patch notes of this update, it “improves system performance.” How it does achieve this and how much improvement is there? We don’t know. That’s all the patch notes reveal.

Now, sometimes, updates like this hide features, changes, and additions being worked on but that aren’t ready to release. If this is the case, dataminers will discover as much while digging through the files. That said, at this point in the PS4’s lifecycle, there’s no reason to expect any further major updates. However, the previous update, Update 9.50, added Ukrainian language support and made some much-needed changes and improvements to parties. In other words, Sony did just release a fairly consequential PS4 update, so the console isn’t done quite yet, but at the same time, there’s no reason to have many expectations either.

If PS4 is going to get another meaty update, it’s probably going to be 10.0, assuming it gets to this point. PlayStation typically reserves large updates for milestone updates like “9.5” and “10.0”

Alongside the new PS4 update, Sony also released a new PS5 update today. Unfortunately, just like the PS4 update, the PS5 update does nothing, or at least nothing descriptive.

