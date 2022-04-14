New LEGO Game Leaked for PS4 and PS5

A new LEGO game for PS4 and PS5 has leaked. Last week, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released on a variety of platforms, including the PS4 and PS5. And it’s one of the biggest releases so far this year. It was developed by TT Games though. This new game comes from Light Brick Studio and it’s already out on some platforms.

The game in question is LEGO Builder’s Journey, which has not been formally announced for PS4 and PS5, but we know the game is coming to the PlayStation platforms as the game has been uploaded to the backend of PSN for both consoles. This could be an elaborate mistake, but it’s highly unlikely. Not only does this leak the existence of these versions, but suggests they are releasing soon, as things aren’t uploaded to the backend of PSN until their release is somewhat imminent.

LEGO Builder’s Journey first debuted back in 2019, but only via Apple Arcade. In 2021, it came to Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and now it looks like it’s coming to PS4 and PS5. Upon release, the game garnered favorable reviews, landing an 80 on Metacritic. How it’s sold though, we don’t know.

“LEGO Builder’s Journey is an atmospheric, geometric puzzle game that asks us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to break the rules,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle-solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder’s Journey. In Creative Mode, you can build your own models. Choose a themed build plate and get creative. Build a race car, a pirate ship or perhaps a new scene from the game. Enter Photo Mode where you can adjust the camera angle, change the mood, and take a picture for you to share with friends. The breathtaking LEGO brick world is brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements yet to feature on screens.”

