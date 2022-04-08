PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April’s free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It’s still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can’t help but feel underwhelmed.

Over on the PS Plus Reddit page, in a thread dedicated to criticism of April’s offering, users have voiced their displeasure with the month’s offering, with Hood: Legends & Outlaws getting the most flack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hood is another dead multiplayer game and I’m not interested in card games (Slay the Spire) but it can be great for some people, I can understand that. I also don’t like Spongebob but it’s the best among them for me,” reads one of the top replies. “But Sony really should stop giving dead multiplayer games. Every time they give a dead multiplayer game, I will swear more. They’re even becoming free-to-play after they give it (Knockout City). “And I don’t understand people who are saying ‘They’re free games, you shouldn’t complain.’ I don’t care if they’re free or not. I have an expectation and the disappointment is real all the time. If you don’t expect anything, I’m happy for you.”

“Once the new PS Plus is out, I’m gonna seriously reconsider if I should renew,” reads another top reply. “Only online game I play is Rocket League and if the game quality of the Essential tier goes the way of Games with Gold, the only factor would be the accumulated games I have on Plus.”

“Why do I keep paying for this service,” asks another reply, with follow-ups of others asking the same question and confirming they are preparing to dump their subscriptions, or at least that they are considering it.

Of course, all of this negative feedback isn’t indicative of PlayStation Plus subscribers as a whole; good or bad, most subscribers don’t comment on any given lineup. That said, at least on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, this is easily the most disliked month so far this year.