PlayStation Store Has Fan-Favorite PS5 Game 95% Off (Only $1.24)

The PlayStation Store has a fan-favorite PS5 game for 90 percent off for non-PlayStation Plus users and 95 percent off for those with a subscription to PS Plus. This means those on PS5 with a PS Plus subscription can pay $1.24 rather than the normal $24.99 asking price. Meanwhile, those without a PS Plus subscription don’t have quite the same amount of savings, but can still save a whopping 90 percent and only pay $2.49 for the PS5 game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, the dirt cheap PS5 game on the PlayStation Store is a fan-favorite, or at least that is what user reviews suggest. For example, on Steam the game has a 94 percent approval rating across 705 user reviews. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.3 stars out of 5 rating.

The dirt cheap PS5 game in question is a 2023 release from Bedtime Digital Games called Figment 2: Creed Valley. A sequel to 2017’s Figment, and the senior release from the studio.

“Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind. Nightmares are spreading chaos and have overrun once-peaceful lands,” reads an official description of the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with it. “Join Dusty, The Mind’s courage, as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights and unique environments. Face your fears head-on. Nightmares have shattered the Moral Compass, making The Mind unable to function properly. Dusty and his ever-optimistic sidekick, Piper, must travel to Creed Valley, where The Mind’s ideals are formed to restore peace. A journey filled with musical showdowns and mind-bending puzzles awaits.”

Play video

Those that decide to take advantage of this PS5 deal should expect an experience that ranges from four to six hours depending on how much side and optional content is engaged with.

Meanwhile, if this deal doesn’t tickle the fancy, there are similar 90 percent off deals, aka $2.49 deals for Spirit of the North and Cloudpunk that may be of interest.

Play video

Anyone interested in this trio of PS5 deals on the PlayStation Store should be mindful they are only available for a limited time. More specifically, the massive PSN discounts are only available until February 20. After this, each of the three PS5 games will return to their normal $24.99 asking price. In other words, right now you can pay $7.50 for all three PS5 games rather than $75.

In the case of Figment 2, this is the cheapest the game has not just ever been on the PlayStation Store, but anywhere. Meanwhile, the Cloudpunk and Spirit of the North deals match previous all-time low deals.

Play video

For more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news, all of the latest PS4 and PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS4 and PS5 deals — click here.