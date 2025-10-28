PS5 Is Getting an Exclusive New Action Game That Looks Like Old-School God of War

A new PS5-exclusive action game has been announced, and it looks a whole lot like the early God of War games. Generally speaking, the action genre has continued to thrive over the past decade or so. In 2025 alone, we’ve already had titles like Ghost of Yotei, The First Berserker: Khazan, Blades of Fire, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Ninja Gaiden 4 all come about and be quite popular. For those looking to play something that’s a bit more akin to what was seen throughout the PS2 and PS3 era, though, a new game could perfectly satisfy this desire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced today by developer ChillyRoom, the studio gave fans a look at its upcoming game Loulan: The Cursed Sand. Set in ancient China, Loulan puts players in control of an undead “skeletal warrior” called the Cursed Sand, who has come back to life to protect the princess of Loulan. Details on the release of Loulan: The Cursed Sand are still nonexistent, but it is known that the game is going to come only to PS5 and PC platforms. It’s also set to be the latest title to stem from PlayStation’s China Hero Project initiative, which has previously spawned games like Lost Soul Aside, Hardcore Mecha, and F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch.

You can get a look at the debut trailer for Loulan: The Cursed Sand below:

Play video

Based on this video, Loulan looks to have a ton in common with games like God of War, Dante’s Inferno, and Devil May Cry. The game’s protagonist is able to use a variety of different weapons and abilities not only to take down foes, but also to progress throughout the world. This style of action game has largely gone by the wayside in the wake of Dark Souls and Elden Ring each becoming massive hits in the genre. For Loulan to instead be trying to tap into the action experience that was more routinely seen with titles that came about almost 20 years ago is quite refreshing in the current landscape.

“Our core team is made up of veteran gamers born in the ’80s and ’90s. We grew up playing action games and were deeply inspired by classics like the original God of War and arcade action games,” said ChillyRoom’s Hongwen Huai about the project. “Our goal is to blend classic arcade-style combat with modern gameplay innovations — such as the unique interaction between the protagonist and his sandblade. We truly hope players will enjoy the experience.”

For now, it remains to be seen if Loulan: The Cursed Sand will live up to the hype, but PS5 users definitely have a new game to keep on their radar. Hopefully, we’ll hear more about its release plans relatively soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!