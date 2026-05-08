3 New PS5 Games Outscore Saros on the PlayStation Store

Saros was last week’s big PS5 game, and an exclusive at that. For those who don’t know, its developer is Housemarque, which is owned by PlayStation, hence why it is a PS5 exclusive game. And it seems PlayStation fans have predominantly enjoyed the new action game, as evidenced by its 4.67 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store. This is a good return, but it’s debatable whether it’s a great return for the PlayStation exclusive.

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To this end, there are three new PS5 games released on the PlayStation Store — all of which happen to be indie games, a contrast from the AAA production of Saros — that have a higher PlayStation Store user review score. Each game has fewer reviews, and over time its scores could lower as well, but for anyone looking for something new to play, who isn’t interested in Saros or who doesn’t want to drop $70, the games below might be of interest.

Motorslice

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Motorslice is a parkour action game inspired by the Prince of Persia series, released on May 5 by developer Regular Studio. Right now, the new PS5 game — which costs $20 — has a 4.89 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store after nearly 300 user reviews. This is noticeably higher than its 79 on Metacritic.

Mixtape

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Mixtape is a coming-of-age adventure game from developer Beethoven & Dinosaur and publisher Annapurna Interactive. It was released onto the PlayStation Store on May 7, priced at $20, and it has nearly a perfect PlayStation Store user review score. More specifically, after over 700 user reviews, it has a 4.92 out of 5-star rating. Its Metacritic score, meanwhile, is 85.

Will: Follow the Light

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Will: Follow the Light hit the PlayStation Store on May 7 via developer TomorrowHead Studio, and it currently has a 4.71 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store after 34 user reviews. This is much higher than its 70 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the PS5 game costs a little more than the titles above, coming in at $25.

The running theme of all three of these PS5 games is that the average PS5 consumer is enjoying them more than critics have. This is the opposite of Saros, which is lower rated than these three new PS5 games on the PS Store, but has a higher Metacritic score than all three, with its 87.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.