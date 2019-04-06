PS5 May Feature Backwards Compatibility

Though Sony has offered a way to play older titles on their PlayStation 4 platform, fans of the older games were still required to pay for them once more – regardless if they already owned them. Xbox One’s Backwards Compatibility feature allowed Xbox fans to simply put in their old disc and download an update – for free – before enjoying once more a favourite adventure. Up unti lnow, that’s how it’s been but it seems that the PlayStation 5 may take a page from Xbox’s book.

Sony has just recently registered a patent that heavily suggests that Backwards Compatibility may be a focus for the team. According to the patent below, this could apply for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, and original PlayStation games on the next generation:

“Each asset such as a texture called for by legacy software such as a legacy computer game software has a unique identifier associated with it. The unique identifier can be rendered by imposing a hash on the asset, and then the asset stored with its identifier in a data structure. An artist remasters the textures for presentation on a higher resolution display than envisioned in the original software, and stores them back in the data structure with their identifiers. The original software is then played on the higher resolution display, with asset (such as texture) calls being intercepted, identified, and the data structure entered to retrieve the remastered asset having a matching identifier. The remastered asset is then inserted on the fly into the game presentation.”

With Microsoft offering over 500 titles with their Backwards Compatibility program, it’s a good time for the team at Sony to be looking into this feature as well – especially with how many incredible exclusives they have.

Anytime the next gen is brought up, the most common theme in the comments sections is “what about my games?” Xbox has already mentioned that they wanted to make gaming more accessible than ever before and Sony has proven that they are looking into evolving their business model as well. We’re hoping this means that Backwards Compatibility will be a focus for the next generation, especially with so many games yet to come straddling that generational line.

What do you hope to see in the next wave of consoles? Is porting important to you or are you just ready to see what else technology has to offer? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

