PS5 Platformer Gets a Major Update Following PC Release

If you love platformers, 2025 has been a pretty good year. We finally got Hollow Knight: Silksong, along with The Rogue Prince of Persia and more. But one game that came out earlier this year just got even better with a massive update, which has finally made its way to PS5 after initially launching on PC. The game in question is the origami-themed puzzle platformer Hirogami, which launched for PC and PS5 back in September.

In Hirogami, you play as a shapeshifting origami master on a mystical journey to save their home. The game has a beautiful 3D art style inspired by the art of origami, and it combines action-adventure and puzzle platformer gaming for an atmospheric and wholesome experience. The game received mixed reviews at launch, but Bandai Namco has been hard at work listening to player feedback for this massive update. After releasing the new version on PC earlier this month, this game-changing update has finally arrived for PS5 players, as well.

Originally released for PC on October 23rd, the major Hirogami patch is now available on PS5 as of November 5th. In response to player feedback, this patch fixes camera angle issues and rebalances combat to ensure a smoother gameplay experience. Checkpoints will also appear more frequently, and fold form abilities will recharge more quickly. In all, this update should massively improve the Hirogami experience for all players.

For the full list of changes now available for the PS5 version of Hirogami, you can check out the full update patch notes from Steam below:

Adjusting fixed camera angles in various chapters.

Lowering crane requirements for unlocking late-game levels.

Reducing overall enemy HP for all chapters.

Rebalancing combat and reducing enemy count for all chapters.

Adjusting “No Damage” mission objectives to be easier in various chapters.

Making checkpoints more frequent in various chapters.

Shortening charge time for all fold form upgraded abilities.

Increasing the hitbox size for Hiro’s tornado wind attack.

Adding accessibility option to turn chromatic aberration on or off.

Adding accessibility option to reduce brightness of certain in-game transformations, such as building bridges or other structures.

Patching collision bugs that cause Hiro to get stuck in environmental geometry.

Increasing text size for Steam Deck gameplay.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco and Kakehashi Games

Many of the game’s negative reviews at launch cited several of these issues as the main reason they couldn’t give a positive review to an otherwise enjoyable game. That means that, with major issues like camera angles and difficulty curve ironed out, Hirogami is likely to impress even more platformer fans.

If this game sounds like a must-play on PS5, there’s even more good news. To celebrate this major update, Hirogami is currently 35% off in the PlayStation store now through November 22nd. That brings the puzzle platformer from $30 down to just $19.49. So if you love platformers and need something to follow up Silksong, this might be a great one to pick up while it’s on sale.

Are you interested in checking out this origami-inspired 3D platformer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!