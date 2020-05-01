Developer Explains Why PS5 Won't Be Backwards Compatible With PS3, PS2, and PS1

✖

Is the PlayStation 5 backwards compatible with the PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1? Well, at the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the PS5 will play an overwhelming majority of PS4 games, but there's been no word if the console will play PS3, PS2, or PS1 games. In the past, rumors have suggested it will be, but Sony's silence on the matter suggests otherwise. Speaking about this topic, Marc-Andre Jutras, the technical director at Cradle Games -- the makers of the promising Hellpoint -- explained why the PS5 may not run games from PlayStation's past.

According to the technical director, it's easy to understand the frustration of PlayStation gamers, many of which don't understand why Sony has struggled on this front.

“As a gamer, it’s hard to figure out what’s the big deal with this,” said Jutras. “How come PS5 isn’t backward compatible with PS4, 3, 2, 1? If I can find some emulator for all those, and the new consoles are as powerful as a good gaming PC, then there’s no reason for all those games to not run, even with glitches. I wish they could just find a way to deal with it and just cover everything, even if not perfectly.”

Addressing this line of thinking, Jutras notes that it's a licensing nightmare the further you go back with backward compatibility.

“As a developer, however, I can see where some legal stuff could get a bit blurry, especially if the goal is to have those older gamers sold in some stores,” said the technical director “Some companies don’t exist anymore and licenses of those titles might not be so easy to figure out. I also understand that older consoles might have some form of hardware DRM that could prevent newer consoles from reading older disks.”

Jutras continued:

“To be honest, I just wish backward compatibility wasn’t a novel thing and just an expected feature, covering all titles."

Of course, for now Sony hasn't confirmed one way or another if the PS5 will play PS3, PS2, and PS1 games. At the end of the day, all of this worrying about the feature may be for nothing. However, for now, it's something many PlayStation gamers are waiting to hear about before they decide if they will upgrade their PS4 to a PS5.

H/T, Gaming Bolt.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.