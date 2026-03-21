Sony Gives PlayStation Fans Refunds for 2026 PS5 Game

Sony has given PlayStation fans refunds for a 2026 PS5 game, or, more specifically, any additional content PS5 users purchased for the PS5 game, which is free-to-play itself. This is not common from Sony, which has a very strict return policy that is the opposite of consumer-friendly. However, every once in a while, it makes exceptions for games that prove to be exceptions, and the game in question is certainly an exception to the rule.

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Back on January 26, 2026, developer Wildlight Entertainment released a free-to-play hero shooter by the name of Highguard. Less than two months later, on March 12, the game shut down, rendering it unplayable. This isn’t the quickest shutdown in video game history, but it is one of them, especially among high-profile releases. Suffice to say, those who bought into the game with in-game purchases were certainly not anticipating it to shut down so quickly. Now, these users are technically not owed any refunds, as this is all covered by the user agreement they signed; however, it’s the right thing to do, and the smart thing to do to avoid any trouble with foreign governments with more aggressive consumer protection laws than Sony’s home country, Japan, or its home market, the United States have.

Over on Reddit, and specifically the Highguard Reddit page, users on PS5 have begun to report that they are receiving automatic refunds from Sony for various in-game purchases, without even asking for said refunds. This has not happened on other platforms, and because it is automated, it is seemingly universal on PS5.

This news comes right on top of news that Sony is shutting down its own PS5 exclusive game, though it will not be issuing any refunds for its own game. Speaking of Sony, it has not commented on this refund situation, nor has developer Wildlight Entertainment. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. At first, there were some who thought this was Wildlight Entertainment issuing refunds, but the fact that the refunds are limited to PS5 confirms this is not the case; rather, refunds are being issued by Sony. There’s a good chance it was being flooded with refund requests, which triggered the response, but this is just speculation for the moment.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.