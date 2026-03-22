New Open-World RPG Is a PS5 Console Exclusive and It’s Free

There is a new and free open-world RPG on the PlayStation Store available to all PS5 and PS5 Pro users. And it’s actually a PS5 console exclusive, as the game is only available elsewhere via PC and mobile devices. In other words, it is not available on Xbox consoles nor on any Nintendo Switch device, new or old. And according to user reviews on the PlayStation Store, this new, free-to-play open-world RPG is worth checking out, especially if you are a fan of the anime it is based on.

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More specifically, PS5 and PS5 Pro users can now grab Netmarble’s open-world RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin for free. This is, for those completely out of the loop, based on The Seven Deadly Sins manga, which has sold over 55 million units to date, and currently has an anime adaptation on Netflix. That said, this is a standalone experience that requires no familiarity with any other releases or the source material. And PS5 users appear to be enjoying the free game, as evidenced by its 3.88 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store after more than 5,800 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a solid score of 78. And as far as PS5 users are concerned, this is the only insight into the game’s quality, as it has not registered a Metacritic score due to an insufficient number of reviews.

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PS5 Pro Support?

While PS5 Pro users are able to enjoy this new free PSN game just like regular PS5 users, there is no support beyond this. In other words, there are no PS5 Pro enhancements, which is disappointing, but not surprising, as the majority of PS5 games releasing on the PS Store any given week don’t launch with additional support for the premium Sony machine.

Open-World RPG With Anime Style

As for the game itself, players assume the role of Prince Tristan of Liones, who is the son of series protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. This is where having background knowledge of the series enhances the experience of the new open-world RPG, but it is not required. In the game, players will explore the familiar kingdom of Britannia and attempt to restore order to a world thrown into disarray by the collision of time and space.

Netmarble will be hoping this new free PS5 game fares better than the previous free game released on the PS5, which shut down in two months, and now players are being issued refunds by Sony. So far, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin appears to be off to a decent start to avoid such a fate.

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