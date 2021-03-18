PS5 Just Got Its First-Ever Stealth Release

✖

PlayStation 5 just got one of its first-ever stealth releases. Since the PS5 released last November, it hasn't gotten a single stealth release, at least of consequence. Just last month, PS4 players were treated to a free stealth release that was playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, but this game didn't come to the console natively. And this makes sense. The PS5 is new, a huge deal, and doesn't have many games at the moment. If you have a game coming to PS5, you're going to want to announce it ahead of time and capitalize on all of this. Today though, someone broke away from this practice and gave the PS5 its first stealth release.

Over on Twitter, Polish developer Mass Creation surprised PlayStation players with the announcement that its beat-em-up, Shing, is now available on PS5 for $20, unless you own the game on PS4 already. If this the case, then the upgrade is free.

Shing debuted on the scene last year and is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and now PS5 as well, with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions in the pipeline.

"Experience the most exciting and immersive beat-em-up combat system ever – become a kickass ninja and slice some demons in style," reads an official pitch of the game, which supports four-player local co-op. "Join a band of wisecracking warriors in a bloody adventure through the land of mythical monsters and mysterious machines."

While the PS5 has been light on stealth releases so far, we expect this to change. The Nintendo Switch has popularized the stealth release, and it's safe to assume many more will follow Shing on PS5, especially if Sony continues with PlayStation State of Play presentations.

